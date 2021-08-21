The Dos And Don'ts Of Fall Planting
As night time temperatures begin to cool and fall approaches, now is the time to think about the future of your landscape.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Iowa State University Extension Horticulturist Aaron Steil and Iowa DNR forester Mark Vitosh talk about fall planting and transplanting. Steil details the process of dividing perennials and planting bulbs and shrubs while Vitosh explains what you need to know about trees and evergreens. They also answer questions about the plants and trees in your life.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
- Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources