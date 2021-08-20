Iowa's Challenging Relationship With The MLB

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe speaks with former minor league baseball player J.D. Scholten about his recently published op-ed on Major League Baseball's poor treatment of Iowa. She also talks with the managers of two Iowa baseball teams who recently lost their minor league status: the Burlington Bees and the Clinton LumberKings.

Later in the hour, Iowa-based comic book artist Phil Hester talks about his recent high-profile projects and how a cornea transplant is helping him see his artwork with new eyes.

Guests:

