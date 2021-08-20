© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Iowa's Challenging Relationship With The MLB

Published August 20, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Iowans recently spent a romantic evening with Major League Baseball when the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox played at the Field of Dreams, but Iowa’s relationship with the MLB has been turbulent.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe speaks with former minor league baseball player J.D. Scholten about his recently published op-ed on Major League Baseball's poor treatment of Iowa. She also talks with the managers of two Iowa baseball teams who recently lost their minor league status: the Burlington Bees and the Clinton LumberKings.

Later in the hour, Iowa-based comic book artist Phil Hester talks about his recent high-profile projects and how a cornea transplant is helping him see his artwork with new eyes.

Guests:

  • J.D. Scholten, former minor league baseball player, former congressional candidate for Iowa's 4th District
  • Tad Lowry, manager of operations, Burlington Bees
  • Ted Tornow, general manager, Clinton LumberKings
  • Phil Hester, comic book creator, illustrator, writer

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez