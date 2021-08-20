Iowa's Challenging Relationship With The MLB
Iowans recently spent a romantic evening with Major League Baseball when the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox played at the Field of Dreams, but Iowa’s relationship with the MLB has been turbulent.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe speaks with former minor league baseball player J.D. Scholten about his recently published op-ed on Major League Baseball's poor treatment of Iowa. She also talks with the managers of two Iowa baseball teams who recently lost their minor league status: the Burlington Bees and the Clinton LumberKings.
Later in the hour, Iowa-based comic book artist Phil Hester talks about his recent high-profile projects and how a cornea transplant is helping him see his artwork with new eyes.
Guests:
- J.D. Scholten, former minor league baseball player, former congressional candidate for Iowa's 4th District
- Tad Lowry, manager of operations, Burlington Bees
- Ted Tornow, general manager, Clinton LumberKings
- Phil Hester, comic book creator, illustrator, writer