Exploring The Pleasures And Dangers Of Nostalgia With Bill Bryson's “The Life And Times Of The Thunderbolt Kid”

The 1950s were a heady time in the United States. With newfound prosperity, a television in every living room, an obsession with Atomic bombs and jello salads. This is the back drop for “The Life and Times of the Thunderbolt Kid” by Bill Bryson.

In the book Bryson, gets in touch with his inner child and recreates the city of Des Moines, and culture he remembers from his youth by mixing anecdotes with historical information. Expert readers Jan Kaiser of Beaverdale Books, IPR's Ben Kieffer, and author Chuy Renteria discuss Bryson’s wit, style, his deep dive into nostalgia and the mythology it can perpetuate.

Guests:

