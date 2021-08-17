Parents Face Difficult Decisions As Children Return To The Classroom

Last week Iowa saw 4,836 new cases of COVID 19, about 11% of those cases are among children who are under the age of 18. Cases and hospitalizations across the state are surging as the delta variant spreads. This is happening as students are heading back to school. Kids who are 12 and up are eligible for the Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine, but only about 30% of Iowans in that age group have been vaccinated and none of the children going back to school will be required to wear masks in their classrooms due to the Iowa Legislature fast-tracking a bill that made it illegal for schools in the state to require facial coverings.

On this episode, host Charity Nebbe speaks with the author bill Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison. Later she hears from a parent about her concerns over the return to school and a pediatric doctor answers questions on the reality of spread in schools.

