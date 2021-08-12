Paula Oberbroeckling's Cold Case And Remembering Jazz Musician John Rapson

Katherine Dykstra is the author of the new book "What Happened to Paula; on the Death of an American Girl." The book tells the story of Cedar Rapids native Paula Oberbroeckling, who in 1970, was found dead in a field. The case has never been solved.

Dykstra argues that Paula died largely because she was female, and faced many risks. Oberbroeckling followed her own path and wasn’t conventional and it appeared that nobody really cared about her. The media barely covered the story at the time, and people “didn’t think she was a ‘good’ victim," said Dykstra.

Later in the show, Tara McGovern and Jim Dreier reflect on the life of jazz musician and educator John Rapson, who has been credited with starting the University of Iowa jazz department.

