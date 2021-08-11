© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Derecho 2020: Reflecting On The Impact Of The Storm One Year Later

Published August 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
One year ago today a derecho swept across the state — it arrived with very little warning. The National Weather Service called the storm unprecedented and many people compared it to an inland hurricane. The storm seemed to stall out over Cedar Rapids and Linn County, winds in that area were sustained at 100 miles per hour or more for nearly an hour.

In this episode, Iowans remember and reflect on the storm, the damage that it did, the people who helped their neighbors, efforts to replant trees and stories of joy, including a beautiful baby girl entering the world in her parents’ powerless home just hours after the storm had passed.

Guests:

Beth Malicki, news anchor, KCRG-TV
Bridget Williams Robinson, founder of Bridge Under The Bridge
Jovountae Robinson, founder of Bridge Under The Bridge
Raymond Siddell, president of Together We Achieve and curator of the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Page
Kevin Sutherland, Ash tree cabin guy
Shannon Ramsay, founder and relief director of Trees Forever
Dee Chestnut, baby Maple’s mom

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaDerechopoverty
Stay Connected
