© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Garst Family Farm Legacy And Iowa Historian Completes 371 Mile Walking Journey

Published August 10, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Garst family of Coon Rapids has been incredibly influential in agriculture in Iowa and around the world for decades. Roswell was a risk-taking visionary. He helped found Garst Seed Company, one of the early creators of hybrid corn seeds in 1931. Later, he invited Soviet Leader Nikita Kruschev to visit his Iowa farm, and in 1959, at the height of the Cold War, Kruschev came.

The Garst family farms were also early adopters of conservation practices, and that’s the legacy the family has focused on in recent years. They founded the White Rock Conservancy in 2004, and now the family is selling the last of its privately-held land, with a unique conservation easement attached, the first of its kind.

Also in this episode, historian Kevin Mason has done a lot of walking this summer. He is an assistant professor of history at Waldorf University in Forest City, and he decided to retrace the journey the Iowa Dragoons took in 1835 on foot. He walked 371 miles, part of an effort to write a comparative environmental history of Iowa and how the state has changed over the last 186 years.

Guests:

  • Liz Garst, Garst family business manager
  • Kevin Mason, assistant professor of history, Waldorf University

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHistoryAgriculture
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer