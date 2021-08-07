© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Plants Need Pollinators And Pollinators Need Plants

Published August 7, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Charity Nebbe is joined by Donald Lewis of Iowa State University to talk about pollinators and how we can support them with our gardens. Also joining the show, horticulturist Richard Jauron helps listeners understand what and how to plant a pollinator-friendly landscape. Later on, Lewis and Jauron answer listener questions about plants, trees and insects.

Guests:

  • Donald Lewis, professor of entomology, Iowa State University
  • Richard Jauron, horticulturist

