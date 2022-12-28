© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Here First podcast hosted by Clay Masters
Here First

Wednesday, December 28th, 2022

By Julie Englander
Published December 28, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Show_Image-Here_First_F.png

Investors make up a larger share of those buying farmland in Iowa than in years past. IPR’s Katie Peikes reports, that’s according to an Iowa land values survey released this month. A bill that would create a legal pathway to citizenship for Afghan evacuees in the U-S did not make it into an end of the year spending bill passed by Congress. Iowa resettlement agencies are worried about what this means for the hundreds of Afghans now living in the state. Plus, Brenna Bird will take over Monday as Iowa's attorney general, the first Republican to hold the office in 40 years. She plans to review the state's Crime Victim Assistance program.

Here First
Stay Connected
Julie Englander
Julie Englander is the local host of IPR's Weekend Edition
See stories by Julie Englander