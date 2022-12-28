Wednesday, December 28th, 2022

Investors make up a larger share of those buying farmland in Iowa than in years past. IPR’s Katie Peikes reports, that’s according to an Iowa land values survey released this month. A bill that would create a legal pathway to citizenship for Afghan evacuees in the U-S did not make it into an end of the year spending bill passed by Congress. Iowa resettlement agencies are worried about what this means for the hundreds of Afghans now living in the state. Plus, Brenna Bird will take over Monday as Iowa's attorney general, the first Republican to hold the office in 40 years. She plans to review the state's Crime Victim Assistance program.

