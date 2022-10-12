© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Here First podcast hosted by Clay Masters
Here First

Wednesday, October 12th, 2022

Published October 12, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT
Law enforcement leaders in Linn County are asking Iowans to vote NO on a constitutional amendment that could make it harder to pass gun control laws. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments over a California law that would require breeding pigs be housed with a certain amount of space in order for their pork to be sold in the state. Plus, Sioux City mayor Bob Scott is calling upon the governors of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota to prevent Tyson Foods from moving more than 500 jobs out of the area.

Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter.
