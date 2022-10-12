Wednesday, October 12th, 2022

Law enforcement leaders in Linn County are asking Iowans to vote NO on a constitutional amendment that could make it harder to pass gun control laws. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments over a California law that would require breeding pigs be housed with a certain amount of space in order for their pork to be sold in the state. Plus, Sioux City mayor Bob Scott is calling upon the governors of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota to prevent Tyson Foods from moving more than 500 jobs out of the area.

