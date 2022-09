A Des Moines man has been convicted of charges that he led a crowd of rioters in chasing a U.S. Capitol police officer up a staircase and accosting other officers on Jan. 6, 2021. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is urging Iowans to take steps to protect themselves against election disinformation. Plus, the booming craft beer industry is driving farmers in the Midwest to grow hops for their local beer makers.