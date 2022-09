Congresswoman Cindy Axne is one of the Democrats who pressed for votes on a package of public safety initiatives that cleared the U.S. House. The Capitol Police officer who diverted a mob of rioters away from the U.S. Senate on January 6th, 2021 has testified at an Iowa man's trial in Washington. Plus, IPR’s Kendall Crawford reports on how small towns are training rural community members on how to spot signs of distress among farmers.