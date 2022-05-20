© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Here First podcast hosted by Clay Masters
Here First

Friday, May 20th, 2022

Published May 20, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Show_Image-Here_First_F.png

The three Democrats running for the party’s U.S. Senate nomination see a larger role for the government in health care, but disagree on how far that should go. As government officials say they’re working to ramp up the production of baby formula, one expert warns it could still be weeks before Iowans see shelves fully restocked. Plus, park rangers would have to move out of government-owned housing in 23 Iowa state parks by the end of next year under a budget bill advancing in the legislature.

Here First
Stay Connected
Julie Englander
Julie Englander is the local host of IPR's Weekend Edition
See stories by Julie Englander