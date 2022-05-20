Friday, May 20th, 2022

The three Democrats running for the party’s U.S. Senate nomination see a larger role for the government in health care, but disagree on how far that should go. As government officials say they’re working to ramp up the production of baby formula, one expert warns it could still be weeks before Iowans see shelves fully restocked. Plus, park rangers would have to move out of government-owned housing in 23 Iowa state parks by the end of next year under a budget bill advancing in the legislature.

