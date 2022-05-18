© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Here First podcast hosted by Clay Masters
Here First

Wednesday, May 18th, 2022

Published May 18, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT
Show_Image-Here_First_F.png

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law today (Tuesday) establishing a state mandate for gas stations to sell fuel with higher blends of ethanol. The Des Moines City Council is considering creating a police community advisory board. But council members disagree on how much authority the board should have to review disciplinary actions taken against officers accused of misconduct. Plus, the city of Council Bluffs is receiving money from the E-P-A to clean up a former factory site.

Here First
