Monday, March 14th

National Democrats who set the presidential primary calendar have officially started conversations that could knock Iowa from its first-in-the-nation position or add other early states. Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Mike Pomopeo was in Davenport on Friday night for a Republican Party of Iowa Fundraiser raising speculation he may run for president in 2024. Plus, IPR State Government reporter Katarina Sostaric goes over some of the issues before state lawmakers ahead of a deadline at the statehouse this week.