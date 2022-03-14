© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Here First

Monday, March 14th

Published March 14, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT
National Democrats who set the presidential primary calendar have officially started conversations that could knock Iowa from its first-in-the-nation position or add other early states. Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Mike Pomopeo was in Davenport on Friday night for a Republican Party of Iowa Fundraiser raising speculation he may run for president in 2024. Plus, IPR State Government reporter Katarina Sostaric goes over some of the issues before state lawmakers ahead of a deadline at the statehouse this week.

Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter.
