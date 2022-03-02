© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022

Published March 2, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST
Governor Kim Reynold took to the national political stage to give the official Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. The governor gave the speech hours after she signed a major tax cut package into law Tuesday surrounded by a crowd of Republican lawmakers. Plus, a new monthly survey suggests that worries about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation and rising interest rates combined to undermine the confidence of business leaders.

Here First
Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter.
