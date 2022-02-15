© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Tuesday, February 15th, 2022

Published February 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST
The Iowa Senate has passed a school funding plan from the House that increases state aid by 2.5% and it’s headed to Governor Kim Reynolds who is expected to sign it. A House panel has advanced a bipartisan bill to change Iowa’s process for considering commutation requests from Iowans serving life sentences without parole. Plus, a highly contagious pig disease has been found in the Caribbean and if African Swine Fever spreads to the Midwest it could have a devastating impact on pork producers.

