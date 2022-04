The two teenagers charged with the murder of a high school Spanish teacher in Fairfield are scheduled to be back in court on Monday. Iowans will get a chance to weigh in on a proposal to build a carbon dioxide pipeline that would run the length of the state. Dozens of public meetings begin Monday on the Heartland Greenway project. Plus, a University of Iowa study has found people with Alzheimer’s disease are more likely to die from COVID-19.