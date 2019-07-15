© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
New Podcast Bike Shorts Debuts July 22

Published July 15, 2019 at 12:23 PM CDT
Take in the sounds and experiences of the longest distance bike tour in the world without having to navigate on two wheels. Bike Shorts follows Iowa Public Radio's Ben Kieffer (host of River to River) as he journeys across Iowa with members of NPR’s famed RAGBRAI team "No Pie Refused." Join NPR Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsely, Iowa Public Radio's Clay Masters, and bikers from around the world as they explore all the wonders and ruckus that RAGBRAI has to offer.

Lindsey Moon
Lindsey Moon is IPR's Senior Digital Producer
