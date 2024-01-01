Tressa Glass

Tressa GlassStudio One Host
Expertise: All things music! I love helping you find music that you'll love and will inspire you!
Education: University of Northern Iowa
Favorite Iowa Destination: Fleur Cinema, Des Moines
Experience:
- Has curated and hosted AAA programming and live performances on Studio One, bringing new artists and old favorites to Iowans' homes alongside cohosts Tony Dehner and Mark Simmet
- Wrote and managed Studio One's "What's on Your Daily Soundtrack?" conversation blog
- Was a founding team member of the Des Moines Storytellers Project
- Has worked for the Des Moines Register, managing the Letters to the Editor section and providing occasional beat reporting
With the 80/35 Music Festival behind us for another year, some Iowa music fans may now be wondering, "Okay, what's next?" We're here to help! In this…
The Des Moines independent hip hop group prettygirlhatemachine re-energized the IPR Stage Saturday afternoon! Unfortunately, IPR's videographer had gone…
Hello Studio One Readers,This coming weekend I will be attending the 2015 Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago for the first time. I will be documenting my…
We were joined early on Friday night at our free stage by Anna Gebhardt and Ryan Stier from the Des Moines band Annalibera, ahead of their amazing…
Iowa-based singer-songwriter Damon Dotson opened our stage weekend on Friday night, playing a great set before the festival technically began! How cool is…
Having had Mighty Shady in both our Cedar Falls studios and on IPR's Java Blend, it felt right for them to perform on our 80/35 stage. They turned out to…
We have to admit, the Ames band Fuzzy Logic hadn't been on our radar before the festival. After this set, though, we're definitely wanting to hear more of…
We're still not sure how, but we managed to get all eight(!) members of the Minneapolis-based bluegrass band The Kind Country onto our stage AND stay on…
The Studio One team has crossed paths with Minneapolis' Jon Wayne and the Pain before at 80/35, so this was a treat for us. The band had already played…
Here's another example of how our stripped-down setting can bring new dimensions to music you may have already heard. As much as we LOVE the 12-piece (or…