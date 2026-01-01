Kelly Edmister joined Iowa Public Radio in September 2010 as the Director of Finance and Operations. Kelly led the teams responsible for Accounting & Finance, Broadcast Operations, Human Resources, IT, and Legal & Compliance until her retirement in 2025. Kelly began serving as IPR's interim CEO in July 2026.

As a Certified Public Accountant, Kelly has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including life insurance, health insurance, and mutual funds. Kelly earned a BA in Finance from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, and an MBA from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri.