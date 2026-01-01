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Kelly Edmister retires in April 2025 from Iowa Public Radio as the Director of Finance and Operations. She began her work with IPR in September 2010. 3/10/2025 Photo by John Pemble

Kelly Edmister

Interim CEO
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Kelly Edmister joined Iowa Public Radio in September 2010 as the Director of Finance and Operations. Kelly led the teams responsible for Accounting & Finance, Broadcast Operations, Human Resources, IT, and Legal & Compliance until her retirement in 2025. Kelly began serving as IPR's interim CEO in July 2026.

As a Certified Public Accountant, Kelly has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including life insurance, health insurance, and mutual funds. Kelly earned a BA in Finance from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, and an MBA from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri.