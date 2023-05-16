Martha Stewart is the oldest cover model ever for a 'Sports Illustrated' swim issue

Lifestyle magnate Martha Stewart is making history, as she becomes the oldest person to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's yearly swimsuit issue, at 81.

The magazine described Stewart as "the very definition of 'influencer,'" due to her plethora of shows, books, product lines and social media followers.

"I am so thrilled to be on the cover of the @SI_Swimsuit issue," she said in an Instagram post. "My motto has always been: 'when you're through changing, you're through,' so I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime? I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in."

Thrilled to be on cover of the @SI_Swimsuit issue! I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things. Pick up on newsstands May 18th! #SISwimsuit #SISwim23 @ruvenafanador pic.twitter.com/DsRgLr6crK — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) May 15, 2023

Stewart left her careers in modeling and then stockbroking to open her own catering company, where she developed her own recipes. Those would be the foundation for her first book, Entertaining, which was published in 1982. Her magazine, Martha Stewart Living, launched in 1990.

She has since written 98 other lifestyle books, had her own talk show and radio show and has product lines containing cookware, curtains and furniture.

She is one of four of the 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover stars. Others include singer Kim Petras, actress Megan Fox and model Brooks Nader.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.