The U.S. military shot down an unidentified object over Canada's Yukon territory

By James Doubek
Published February 11, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he ordered the takedown of an unidentified object flying over Canada's Yukon territory on Saturday.

The object was shot down by a U.S. F-22 from the U.S. and Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command, Trudeau said.

"I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object," Trudeau said. "Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America."

The shooting down comes a day after the U.S. military took down "a high altitude airborne object" off of the northern coast of Alaska, and a week after the military took down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

James Doubek
James Doubek is an associate editor and reporter for NPR. He frequently covers breaking news for NPR.org and NPR's hourly newscast. In 2018, he reported feature stories for NPR's business desk on topics including electric scooters, cryptocurrency, and small business owners who lost out when Amazon made a deal with Apple.
