You could get paid to eat candy as a Canadian company's chief candy officer

Turns out you might be able to eat candy for a living — and make thousands in the process.

Canada's Candy Funhouse is hiring a chief candy officer, according to a recent job posting.

"Do you love all things candy and chocolate? Are you passionate about confectionary treats and exploring unreleased and existing products? If so, this is the PERFECT position for you!" the description reads on LinkedIn.

The Ontario-based company said the position pays $100,000 Canadian dollars ($78,167.70 U.S. dollars) annually. The job can be remote or based in its Canada or New Jersey offices.

The chief candy officer will serve as head taste tester and try over 3,500 products each month.

Besides eating about 113 pieces of candy a day, the chief candy officer will lead the company's "FUNhouse" candy strategy, run candy board meetings and have a say in which products Candy Funhouse will carry.

The chief candy officer will also approve candy inventory and designate spotlight treats with an official stamp of approval.

Applicants can be as young as 5 years old and must reside in North America.

"All you need is a passion for candy, pop culture, and a sweet tooth!" part of the job posting reads.

The chief candy officer will also undergo "extensive palate training," according to the description.

So far, nearly 6,500 people have applied to the job on LinkedIn. Inquiries on the job are so high that the company said its usual response time is delayed.

Applicants have until Aug. 31 to apply. No previous experience is necessary.

The position would no doubt involve excessive consumption of sugar, which the World Health Organization recommends limiting to 10% of one's daily calories. Too much sugar can increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

The job posting specifies that the position comes with an "extensive dental plan."

