What’s next for Louisville Police reform as federal oversight ends?

The Department of Justice is now moving to back off plans to oversee policy change at police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville. These consent decrees came after the high-profile police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020.

Here & Now’s Asma Khalid speaks with Roberto Roldan, a city politics and government reporter at Louisville Public Media.

