The latest on the Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing

In Los Angeles today, Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic has ruled Erik and Lyle Menendez's sentences of life in prison without parole are being reduced to 50 years to life. This makes them eligible for parole after 35 years in prison for murdering their parents. The Menendez brothers were found guilty in 1996 and were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. They maintain that they had been sexually abused by their father and that they feared for their lives. Steve Futterman has been in the courtroom in Van Nuys and joins us from there. Hi, Steve.

STEVE FUTTERMAN, BYLINE: Hi, Ailsa.

CHANG: So what exactly did the judge say in his ruling?

FUTTERMAN: Well, it was a remarkable day inside the courtroom. The judge heard testimony from several relatives of Erik and Lyle Menendez. They said the brothers were no threat to commit another violent crime. Now, that was the key threshold in allowing Judge Michael Jesic to resentence them. He later heard very emotional pleas, I would say almost confessions from the brothers. They spoke via video link from the prison where they are being held.

At the end of the day, the judge said he is resentencing them, as you said, to 50 years to life. Their original sentence was life in prison without the possibility of parole. A very key part of this resentencing is that they are now eligible for parole. They could go before a parole board as early as next month. If the board recommends their release, though, they could still be vetoed by California governor Gavin Newsom.

CHANG: OK, so still some moving pieces to this. What were the arguments you heard in court today about this resentencing?

FUTTERMAN: Well, the attorney for the brothers, Mark Geragos, argued that they have served 35 years. He said, if any case calls for a reduction, it's Erik and Lyle Menendez. Now, among the relatives testifying today was Anamaria Baralt. She said, and this is a quote, there is zero chance they would ever commit another crime. And she spoke with reporters outside the courthouse.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANAMARIA BARALT: I know Lyle and Erik. I know them personally. I know their growth. I've seen their journeys, and they are absolutely well-suited for this process for resentencing. And I have no doubt that if we stay fair throughout these proceedings, that we will see them out.

FUTTERMAN: Now, the District Attorney Nathan Hochman this morning, before even court began, again said what he's been saying before - now is not the time.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NATHAN HOCHMAN: Our position is not no, or it's not never. It's not yet. And the reason we said that is that the Menendez brothers have failed to come clean with the full extent of their criminal conduct, their cover-up, their lies and their deceit over the past 30 years.

FUTTERMAN: And this is pretty much the argument the judge heard inside the courtroom, but he went ahead and resentenced the brothers.

CHANG: And, Steve, can you tell us more about what the brothers said on video from prison today?

FUTTERMAN: Well, as I said, it was quite moving. Each spoke for around 10 minutes from the prison near San Diego. Both were wearing blue prison garb. Lyle went first. He said there was no justification for what was done. Everything he did, he said, was his choice. There were some tears at times, it seemed, as well. He also addressed briefly the issue of sexual abuse. He said he didn't think anyone would ever believe their claims. Erik Menendez said his parents should be alive, and he described in graphic detail firing the weapon.

CHANG: And what reaction have you been hearing so far to this resentencing?

FUTTERMAN: Well, outside the courtroom after the ruling, there was quite a bit of elation from the supporters of the brothers. Mark Geragos said he believes they will be released perhaps as early as this year. The Menendez relatives on both sides of the family, who had been urging the court to resentence them, they were also elated. Now, some of them were hoping the judge today might actually reduce the crime to manslaughter and release them immediately. But realistically, they felt the best chance was to get the sentence reduced to 50 years to life, and that's exactly what happened today here in a very dramatic day in Los Angeles, Ailsa.

CHANG: That is Steve Futterman reporting in Van Nuys, California. Thank you so much, Steve.

FUTTERMAN: Thank you, Ailsa.

