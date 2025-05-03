© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
What's it like to cover the war in Ukraine? NPR's Kyiv correspondent explains.

By Noah Caldwell,
Scott DetrowJoanna Kakissis
Published May 3, 2025 at 6:14 PM CDT

In this series, NPR takes readers and listeners behind the news and explains how we do our journalism. Here, Joanna Kakissis discusses what it's like to cover the war in Ukraine for our latest Reporter's Notebook.

Just this week, the Trump administration signed a deal to share revenues from Ukraine's mineral wealth. But how are Ukrainians responding — and what's it like to cover the ongoing conflict?

Noah Caldwell
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
