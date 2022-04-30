Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with COVID-19, his wife Sharon Osbourne said on The Talk UK.

"I am very worried about Ozzy right now," Sharon Osbourne said tearfully on the talk show she began hosting just three days before sharing the news of her husband's diagnosis. "We've gone two years without him catching COVID and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now."

She said she is taking off time from the show to care for her 73-year-old husband, an original member of Black Sabbath and star of The Osbournes, a reality show with his family.

"It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back in a week," Sharon Osbourne said.

In January 2020, Ozzy Osbourne, revealed that he has Parkinson's disease, which has no cure. Sharon Osbourne told Good Morning America that it wasn't "a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination."

When she gets back to see her husband, she said she wants to "hold him and kiss him with about three masks on."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.