LIVE: Crews begin weeks-long demolition process of partially collapsed apartment building

Protesters stand outside the collapse site of a Davenport apartment on May 30.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Davenport Police Chief Mike Blaydel says they now believe two people are still inside the building.

“We have five that are unaccounted for and two that we have a firm belief that are potentially still in that building."

Blaydel says officials have been checking and double-checking sources of information to try and get a list of tenants.

Davenport Fire Marshal James Morris says the apartment remains an unsafe site.

“As has been noted since day one that we’ve responded there that building is unstable and it continues to worsen as time progresses.”

He says they hope to figure out a way to safely conduct another search.

“It’s the opinion of the structural engineer that any additional search operations in the area of that pile debris should be avoided due to potential collapse. We are currently evaluating the risk assessment of where we can go back into that building to do this other search.”

A woman was rescued last night from the building. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson says they do not know how the woman was missed in multiple searches of the building or how she got there.

Matson also addressed concerns raised by protesters when the city said it was preparing to demolish the building with the possibility of people remaining in the rubble. He says they want to do what they can while ensuring no one else is injured or killed.

“We are investigating and evaluating as best as we can with a lot of assistance from places other than here.”