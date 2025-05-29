JBS to build sausage-making facility in Perry

JBS announced plans Thursday to build a $135 million sausage-production facility that will create more than 700 jobs in Perry.

Cameron Bruett, head of corporate affairs for the company, said the facility will be “state of the art” and that “there’s gonna be nothing like it” in America.

“This would probably be the first facility of its kind built in the last 40 years. And so that’s exciting for us to be a new entrant, a new competitor, in a growing space in agriculture,” Bruett said in a call with Iowa Capital Dispatch.

The announcement comes nearly a year after the shuttering of a Tyson Foods pork processing facility in Perry that employed nearly 1,300 people.

Bruett, who was in Perry Wednesday along with other members of JBS senior staff, said the reception to the project has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We think that this could have a long-term positive impact on the community over the next 50 to 100 years, if we do this right,” Bruett said. “And it’s a community that I think is ready for a project like this, and, frankly, needs a project like this.”

The new facility will have 500 direct positions. While it doesn’t fill the 1,300-slot hole left in Perry by Tyson’s departure, Bruett said he believes there will be “ample opportunity” for former Tyson employees in town to find work at the new facility.

Perry Mayor Dirk Cavanaugh said at the time of the Tyson plant closure he was unsure how the town of about 8,000 would recover from the closure and loss of jobs.

Perry mayor says project could be a ‘game changer’ for community

Following the news from JBS, Cavanaugh. said the project was a “potential game-changer” for Perry.

“JBS USA’s intentions to invest here reflects the resilience and promise of our community,” Cavanaugh said in a statement. “This facility will not only create good-paying jobs but also provide long-term benefits for our schools, infrastructure and local businesses.”

Bruett was unable to share wage ranges for the jobs the facility, if approved, would provide. He said the starting salary for other JBS facilities in Iowa is about $22 per hour and the Perry site would be comparable.

JBS also anticipates the construction of the facility will require around 250 local construction jobs, starting in 2025 when it hopes to begin building. The company expects the facility will be operational in late 2026.

The sausage-making facility would process around 500,000 sows to create 130 million pounds of sausage each year.

Bruett said the facility will create an additional outlet for local pork producers who currently transport most of their sows east for processing.

Aaron Juergens, president of Iowa Pork Producers Association said he was excited to see the proposal from JBS and the opportunities it would bring for pork producers in the state.

“It strengthens our state’s leadership in pork production, creates new opportunities for pork producers and supports the rural communities that are the backbone of Iowa agriculture,” Juergen said. “This is a win for pig farmers, Iowa’s economy and for the Perry area.”

Additionally, JBS plans to invest in the Perry community through its Hometown Strong and Better Futures programs which fund projects in the community and help JBS team members and their family members attend community colleges.

“We believe in giving back to the communities we call home,” Wesley Batista Filho, CEO of JBS USA, said in a statement. “Our investments in Perry will go beyond dollars — they will help build careers, strengthen families and ensure a thriving community for generations to come.”

JBS will submit a request to the city of Perry to change the zoning for the property, located on the southeast side of town, from agricultural to heavy industrial, according to Bruett. The city council will have to approve the project before it can begin construction.