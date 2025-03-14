© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz rallies support for Democrats in Des Moines town hall

Iowa Public Radio | By Lucia Cheng
Published March 14, 2025 at 7:43 PM CDT
A man gestures with a microphone on stage.
Lucia Cheng
/
Iowa Public Radio
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart speak at a town hall in Des Moines March 24, 2025.

Minnesota governor and former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz took the stage in Des Moines Friday for his first town hall since he and Kamala Harris lost the presidential election last year.

The event, which was hosted by the Iowa Democratic Party and held at Roosevelt High School, received over 1,500 RSVPs.

Walz rebuked the Trump administration’s plans to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, as well as the administration's potential cuts to federal health care programs and trade war with Canada.

“They’re going to go after Medicare, they’re going to go after Medicaid, they’re going to go after Social Security and they’re going to go after education for the same reason that people rob a bank — that’s where the money is,” Walz said.

Walz’s visit to Iowa is part of a series of town halls supporting Democrats in swing districts. Des Moines is located in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, a seat held by Republican Rep. Zach Nunn.

Nunn won his second term in November, but the district is expected to be a target for national Democrats to flip again in 2026.

A line of people waited outside of Roosevelt High School in Des Moines on March 14 to hear Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz talk about the current state of the Democratic Party.
Lucia Cheng
/
Iowa Public Radio
A line of people waited outside of Roosevelt High School in Des Moines on March 14 to hear Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz talk about the current state of the Democratic Party. The free event ran out of tickets after more than 1,500 people RSVP'd to attend.

Referencing the federal freeze on local food programs, Walz told Iowans that the financial strain is unnecessary.

“This is them running the government out of oil, like running your car out of oil," he said. "They're breaking the systems."

At the end of the town hall, Walz asked the audience for suggestions on how Democrats should proceed. People yelled, “Get rid of Elon!” and “Be more aggressive!”

“He’s not here today, and I am,” Walz replied. “So there we go.”
Tags
IPR News Des MoinesIowa Democratic Party3rd Congressional District
Lucia Cheng
Lucia Cheng is IPR's 2024 — 2025 News Fellow. Cheng has experience reporting, producing and photographing stories from the Des Moines metro area. She's reported on food insecurity, homelessness and business and economy news, as well as COVID-19, Title IX issues and features for IPR and other news publications. Cheng has a bachelors degree from Grinnell College.
See stories by Lucia Cheng
Related Content