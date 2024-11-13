Grand View University commits to public university tuition price for eligible Iowa students

Grand View University in Des Moines is joining other Iowa private universities in efforts to make a higher education more affordable for certain prospective students by ensuring they would pay no more in tuition than they would at a public college.

The university announced Monday the launch of its “Go Private. Pay Public.” program, which will cap out-of-pocket tuition costs for high school seniors enrolling in Grand View at $11,000 — the average tuition of Iowa’s public institutions, according to a news release.

“We believe that cost shouldn’t prevent students from choosing the school that is the best fit for them,” said Grand View University President Rachelle Keck in the release. “Our new Public Price Program ensures that every Iowa student, no matter their financial situation, has access to the personalized, high-quality education we offer.”

Created with the goal to “remove financial barriers and make a Grand View education a viable option for more students,” according to the release, the new program guarantees that qualifying Iowa students won’t pay more than $11,000 after scholarships, state and federal grants have been applied to the bill. The program will be available to students enrolling in fall 2025.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for the price cap, students must graduate from an Iowa high school with at least a 3.0 grade-point average, file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by June 30, 2025, enroll as a first-year student and live on campus, according to the school.

The “Go Private. Pay Public.” program is the latest financial aid option announced by Grand View University, with a tuition-free option for students with the most financial need having launched for the spring 2024 semester. The “GV Next” program covers 100% of tuition for Iowa students who either receive the maximum Pell Grant amount or have a parent or guardian with an adjusted gross income of $70,000 or less, the release stated.

Ian Roberts, superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, said that both the new and established programs will “undoubtedly have a profound and positive impact” on students and the higher education options available to them.

“Students will benefit from Grand View’s small class sizes, personal attention, market-relevant curricular and co-curricular programs, and its location in Des Moines,” Roberts said in a written statement. “We are grateful for our strong partnership, and I look forward to seeing more DMPS students achieve their goal of a college education at Grand View University.”