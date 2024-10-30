How to celebrate Día de los Muertos around Iowa

This month and into the start of the next, families are gathering to celebrate Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead. It’s officially celebrated Nov. 1 and 2.

The Mexican holiday honors deceased family members and celebrates both life and death. Families observe it by building altars, called ofrendas, that are decorated with candles, photos, keepsakes and offerings to their loved ones.

Communities also celebrate by holding lively fiestas with dancing, music, food and drink, and parades in which people dress up like skeletons and paint their faces.

Here are some of the ways you can participate in community celebrations in Iowa:

Cedar Rapids

Day of the Dead at NewBo City Market - Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. - More information

Fuerzas Culturales Ballet Folklorico de Cedar Rapids will host a Día de los Muertos celebration at NewBo City Market on Nov. 1. The celebration will begin with an opening introduction followed by dance performances and Loteria (Bingo). There will be face painting services available and a community ofrenda.

Donations made at the event will go to Fuerzas Culturales Ballet Folklorico de Cedar Rapids.

Des Moines

Día de los Muertos Fall Party at Union Park - Nov. 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. - More information

The Capitol Park neighborhood is hosting a Day of the Dead fall party at Union Park by the shelter and splash pad Nov. 2. The event is sponsored by the Polk County Board of Supervisors.

The celebration will feature dancers from GFJovenes Embajadores DSM and provide hot cocoa and pan de Muertos (Mexican sweet bread) as well as activities for all ages.

The event will also host local businesses and organizations that support the community.

Day of the Dead Trunk or Treat at Conmigo Early Education Center - Nov. 2 from 2:30 to 6 p.m. - More information

Conmigo Early Education Center is hosting its second annual Trunk or Treat event Nov. 2. The family-friendly event will include music, food from the 515 El Charco food truck, arts and crafts and dancing. Families can also vote on their favorite decorated trunk.

Iowa City

Día de los Muertos Community Gathering at The House of Dotl’zihi jewelry store - Nov. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. - More information

The store will provide flowers and cards for visitors to place offerings and messages on the community altar. Light refreshments will be provided after.

The altar is also open to the community in the days leading up to the event.

Ottumwa

Día de los Muertos at the Knights of Columbus Hall - Nov. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. - More information

Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress & LULAC Ottumwa will host a Day of the Dead celebration that invites families and community members to gather and create altars for departed loved ones.

There will be storytelling, music, food and activities for all ages.

The Quad Cities

Día de los Muertos Parade and Fiesta in the Floreciente Neighborhood - Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - More information

Nonprofit Mercado on Fifth will host its third annual Day of the Dead parade in Moline, Il, Nov. 2.

The parade will celebrate and honor the lives of loved ones with floats, decorations and traditional dress and sugar skull makeup. Floats are built as alters. The parade will be followed by a fiesta.

West Liberty

Day of the Dead community celebration at the Owl Glass Puppetry Center - Oct. 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. - More information

The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, will draw inspiration from Halloween stories and Day of the Dead imagery for this community celebration and show.

Visitors are invited to write, build puppets, create a soundscape and perform in the puppet show. Community members are also invited to contribute family pictures to an ofrenda built on Oct. 29 and decorate sugar skulls. The altar will remain in place until Nov. 2.