Democrat Melissa Vine joins the race for Iowa’s 3rd District

Another Democrat is now in the running to challenge Republican Rep. Zach Nunn for Iowa’s 3rd District seat in Congress.

Melissa Vine, 42, is executive director of The Beacon, a nonprofit in Des Moines that provides housing and services to women recovering from trauma.

Vine, who lives in West Des Moines, said she is running for Congress because she can relate to the struggles Iowans face. After leaving an abusive marriage 10 years ago, she had to rebuild her career from scratch while raising four sons on her own.

“Many families are one health care emergency, one job loss, one crisis away from hitting their own bottom, and some Iowans are even struggling in that place right now,” Vine said. “So when I get to Congress I’m speaking up to change the systems that impact families like ours.”

Vine said her campaign will focus on upholding abortion access, improving income supports for families and moving past extreme partisanship.

“I think Iowans are fed up with having their rights taken away and the divisiveness that comes along with that, she said. “I'd like to move toward what's possible and embrace the gifts of democracy that our country was founded on.”

Vine faces a primary test with fellow Democrat Lanon Baccam of Des Moines, a military veteran and USDA official who has already earned the endorsement of former Gov. Tom Vilsack. A third Democrat, Tracy Limon, has also filed candidacy paperwork. Vine believes coming into the race without a background in politics is an advantage for her.

“I've actually lived and worked among Iowans of all kinds from small business owners to health care providers to hourly workers,” Vine said. “I was checking groceries for $8.50 an hour when I first fell into poverty, and now I'm running a nonprofit for women who have experienced homelessness.”

Vine believes Democrats have a chance to reclaim the 3rd District after former Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne lost in 2022 by less than 1% to Nunn, whom she said has not voted consistently with what Iowans want.

Nunn campaign manager Kendyl Parker responded to Vine’s campaign announcement by saying the Democrats running in the 3rd District are “pushing the same tax-and-spend policies that have increased costs for Iowa families and driven up inflation.”