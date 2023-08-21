LGBTQ advocate worries new law targets vulnerable students

As a new school year begins for students across Iowa, a message sent out by the Sioux City Community School District is causing concern with a local LGBTQ organization and advocate.

The Sioux City Community School District sent out this message by phone and text late last week.

"Iowa law requires parent/guardian permission if a student wants to be called another name or pronoun, related to gender, that is different from their legal name in our records. Please contact your student’s principal to request a name or pronoun change. Thank you,” said school district spokesperson Leslie Heying.

The cofounder of the Siouxland Pride Alliance, Karen Mackey, says it appears the school district is trying to comply with the law, but that's not good enough.

Karen Mackey/Siouxland Pride Alliance Cofounder of the Siouxland Pride Alliance Karen Mackey

"The problem is that this is only going to be beneficial to kids whose parents are supportive. And there are a lot of kids whose families are not supportive of them. Having met with students last Friday (after the message), they are terrified, absolutely terrified,” said Mackey.

The students tell Mackey the law makes them a target and they feel school administration should provide a lesson in understanding.

"They know that this is putting just another target on them. And they already feel targeted. They don't feel like the administration is supportive of them," she said.

Mackey says the legislature and governor have marginalized students, and people should voice their concerns at the ballot box.

“The legislature and our governor have done this to our students," she said. "And when people are voting, they need to think about these kinds of things. This is causing additional stress in children's lives, and they don't need that.”

The Sioux City Community School District did not response to a request by IPR News for comment.