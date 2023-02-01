Food recall from Conagra in Fort Madison

Conagra Brands, Inc. in Fort Madison is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products that were distributed across the country.

The products include potted meat and a variety of Vienna sausages. A full list of products can be found here.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said a packaging defect could cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of a problem.

The food was produced between Dec. 12, 2022 and Jan. 13, 2023. The establishment number P4247 can be found on the cans, which were shipped to stores nationwide.

The FSIS has received no confirmed reports of people becoming sick from the products, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Cans that might be on retail shelves or in consumers’ pantries should not be consumed, but thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

