Food recall from Conagra in Fort Madison

Tri States Public Radio | By Rich Egger
Published February 1, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST

Conagra Brands, Inc. in Fort Madison is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products that were distributed across the country.

The products include potted meat and a variety of Vienna sausages. A full list of products can be found here.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said a packaging defect could cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of a problem.

The food was produced between Dec. 12, 2022 and Jan. 13, 2023. The establishment number P4247 can be found on the cans, which were shipped to stores nationwide.

The FSIS has received no confirmed reports of people becoming sick from the products, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Cans that might be on retail shelves or in consumers’ pantries should not be consumed, but thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Rich Egger
Rich is the News Director at Tri States Public Radio. Rich grew up in the northwest suburbs of Chicago but now calls Macomb home. Rich has a B.A in Communication Studies with an Emphasis on Radio, TV, and Film from Northern Illinois University. Rich came to love radio in high school where he developed his “news nerdiness” as he calls it. Rich’s high school had a radio station called WFVH, which he worked at for a couple years. In college, Rich worked at campus station WKDI for three years, spinning tunes and serving at various times as General Manager, Music Director and Operations Manager. Before being hired as Tri States Public Radio’s news director in 1998, Rich worked professionally in news at WRMN-AM/WJKL-FM in Elgin and WJBC-AM in Bloomington. In Rich’s leisure time he loves music, books, cross-country skiing, rooting for the Cubs and Blackhawks, and baking sugar frosted chocolate bombs. His future plans include “getting some tacos.”
