91.7 KSUI (Iowa City) is operating at reduced power and HD services are down
IPR News

Farm Bureau & John Deere Make Right-to-Repair Deal

WVIK, Quad Cities NPR | By Michelle O'Neill
Published January 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST
On Sunday, the American Farm Bureau Federation announced the "memorandum of understanding." The bureau says it -- quote -- "ensures farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own farm equipment."

It should give owners access to tools, information, and resources necessary to fix their machines. At the same time, the Farm Bureau says the deal protects Deere’s intellectual property rights and ensures equipment safety.

Farm Bureau President, Zippy Duvall, says the memo of understanding, "commits John Deere to ensuring farmers and independent repair facilities have access to many of the tools and software" they need.

Deere has agreed to help resolve issues with customers and dealers, and will meet with Farm Bureau representatives twice a year.

It also means owners and independent repair shops will have access to equipment manuals and product guides, along with diagnostic and repair codes. They'll also be able to buy diagnostic tools directly from John Deere and get help from the company when ordering parts and other products.

Last summer, a federal judicial panel consolidated several right to repair lawsuits filed against John Deere in several states. The class action complaint will be heard in the Northern District of Illinois in Rockford.

Michelle O'Neill
