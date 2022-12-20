© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR News

National Weather Service advises against pre-holiday travel amid blizzard conditions

Iowa Public Radio | By Josie Fischels
Published December 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST
A National Weather Service graphic shows much of Iowa under a winter storm warning. (Pink)
National Weather Service
A National Weather Service map, updated Dec. 20, shows much of Iowa under a winter storm warning. (Pink)

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the central and south-central parts of the state, and is encouraging Iowans to alter or delay their holiday travel plans.

The warning, which is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Saturday, says to expect a powerful winter storm "including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and extreme cold."

The snow is expected by Wednesday afternoon, with 3-5 inches expected Wednesday night, depending on where you're located in the state. The NWS says blowing snow on Thursday and Friday could make travel dangerous and reduce visibility to near zero at times. Wind chills falling between -20 to -40 degrees are expected from late Thursday through the end of the week.

"Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must," the NWS said in the warning. "Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged."

Closures and cancellations

Iowa State University canceled a men’s basketball game Wednesday and a women’s basketball game Thursday because of the potential for severe weather. The athletic department announced Tuesday that the men’s game against Omaha and the women’s game against Drake will not be rescheduled.

ISU also announced it will partially close on Thursday, and all winter session classes will meet virtually as scheduled.

Visit your city government's website for local updates on snow removal, closures and event cancellations.

A graphic from the National Weather Service, updated Dec. 20, warns of a significant winter storm.
National Weather Service
A graphic from the National Weather Service, updated Dec. 20, warns of a significant winter storm.

IPR News WeatherHolidays
Josie Fischels
Josie Fischels is a Digital News producer at Iowa Public Radio. She is a 2022 graduate of the University of Iowa’s school of journalism where she also majored in theater arts (and, arguably, minored in the student newspaper, The Daily Iowan). Previously, she interned with the Denver Post in Denver, Colorado, and NPR in Washington, D.C.
