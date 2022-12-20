National Weather Service advises against pre-holiday travel amid blizzard conditions

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

We've got chills just looking at this forecast 🥶



⬇️ This shows high temps Tue-Sun, the color represents the departure from average. Many will experience MUCH below average temps this week, ~20-30° or more below. Keep in mind, wind chill will make it feel even colder than this! pic.twitter.com/4fGd3lXdoP — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 20, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the central and south-central parts of the state, and is encouraging Iowans to alter or delay their holiday travel plans.

The warning, which is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Saturday, says to expect a powerful winter storm "including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and extreme cold."

The snow is expected by Wednesday afternoon, with 3-5 inches expected Wednesday night, depending on where you're located in the state. The NWS says blowing snow on Thursday and Friday could make travel dangerous and reduce visibility to near zero at times. Wind chills falling between -20 to -40 degrees are expected from late Thursday through the end of the week.

"Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must," the NWS said in the warning. "Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged."

Closures and cancellations

Iowa State University canceled a men’s basketball game Wednesday and a women’s basketball game Thursday because of the potential for severe weather. The athletic department announced Tuesday that the men’s game against Omaha and the women’s game against Drake will not be rescheduled.

ISU also announced it will partially close on Thursday, and all winter session classes will meet virtually as scheduled.

Visit your city government's website for local updates on snow removal, closures and event cancellations.