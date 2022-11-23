3,000+ Turkey Dinners Will Be Ready for Mr. Thanksgiving's 52nd Annual Meal

Tomorrow (Thanksgiving Day), Bob Vogelbaugh will host his 52nd annual community meal.

He says this year -- like the last two -- will be a drive-through again at SouthPark Mall in Moline.

Connie McElyea from the mall says traffic will be manageable, but there may be a long wait.

HyVee employees will prepare, pack, and distribute all the turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and slices of pumpkin pie. So no volunteers will be needed.

Michelle O'Neill / WVIK News

Vogelbaugh, who's from Moline, began the tradition in 1970 by offering fellowship and a meal to several people who would have been alone on Thanksgiving that year.

Mr. Thanksgiving invites everyone to pick up a free turkey meal at SouthPark Mall in Moline tomorrow from 4 to 6 PM.

Donations may be mailed to Mr. Thanksgiving, 3704 26th Street, Moline, 61265. Or donate at a local Hy-Vee store.

