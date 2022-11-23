3,000+ Turkey Dinners Will Be Ready for Mr. Thanksgiving's 52nd Annual Meal
Tomorrow (Thanksgiving Day), Bob Vogelbaugh will host his 52nd annual community meal.
He says this year -- like the last two -- will be a drive-through again at SouthPark Mall in Moline.
Connie McElyea from the mall says traffic will be manageable, but there may be a long wait.
HyVee employees will prepare, pack, and distribute all the turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and slices of pumpkin pie. So no volunteers will be needed.
Vogelbaugh, who's from Moline, began the tradition in 1970 by offering fellowship and a meal to several people who would have been alone on Thanksgiving that year.
Mr. Thanksgiving invites everyone to pick up a free turkey meal at SouthPark Mall in Moline tomorrow from 4 to 6 PM.
Donations may be mailed to Mr. Thanksgiving, 3704 26th Street, Moline, 61265. Or donate at a local Hy-Vee store.
