Sioux City mayor asks tri-state governors to prevent Tyson office relocation

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott called upon the governors of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota to prevent Tyson Foods from moving more than 500 jobs out of the tri-state area.

The food company will be closing its corporate offices in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota – which borders Sioux City. The large community employer will be consolidating all three of its corporate offices to its headquarters in northwest Arkansas.

Scott said Tyson's move will have a terrible impact on the area, resulting in the loss of 580 jobs for the area. He asked the tri-state governors – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem – to step in.

“Go see the people at Tyson, write letters, do whatever,” he said at a city council meeting on Monday evening. “But, take the lead on this because they are not going to listen to local communities and it is terribly important that we don’t lose those jobs.”

Employees at the Dakota Dunes office will have to opt to relocate to the corporate headquarters or accept a severance package.

The company's processing plant in Dakota City will not be impacted.

Scott said the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce has been unsuccessful in its attempt to get Tyson to reconsider its decision. In a statement to the Sioux City Journal last week, Chamber president Chris McGowan said the organization would work “tirelessly” to assist the impacted employees find new jobs locally.

U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra, who represents the 4th Congressional District, also issued a statement last week, urging the company to reconsider their decision to move the office.

“This decision is absolutely contrary to the values I share with the Siouxland community, and represents a complete disregard for the employees and families who have been loyal to Tyson for more than two decades,” part of Feenstra’s statement read.

The relocation process will begin in early 2023, according to Tyson Foods announcement.