Three dead in shooting outside Cornerstone Church in Ames

This story was last updated at 9:45 a.m.

Law enforcement officials say two young women were shot to death and the gunman killed himself Thursday night in the parking lot of a church in Ames.

The Cornerstone Church was hosting a regular Thursday night event when the shootings happened shortly before 7 p.m. A youth minister said the congregation is grieving deeply for the women, who were church members, and the church is praying for all involved.

A prayer service is will be held at the church at 10 a.m. and a news conference is scheduled at the Sheriff’s Office in Nevada at 10:30 Friday morning to provide updates on the shooting. Cornerstone is considered the largest protestant church in Ames. It’s located near the junction of Interstate 35 and Highway 30.

The shooting follows mass shootings across the nation in recent weeks that have roiled the country. Those include last week’s shooting by an 18-year-old gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and an attack Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office. On May 14 in Buffalo, New York, a white man carried out what officials say was a racially-motivated attack on a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood, killing 10 people.

This is a developing story and will be updated.