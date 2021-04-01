How Vaccinated Is Your County? Check Out This Map

With states and localities opening up eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines, patterns are beginning to emerge showing the geographical differences in the vaccine rollout.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released county-level vaccination over the weekend, broken down by two age ranges: 18 and older and 65 and older.

There are some caveats to this data, though.

Some vaccinations are missing from the dataset, as not every shot given was properly recorded. Nebraska's data, for example, had more than 20 percent of its total vaccines without location information when it was first released. Kansas, Missouri and Iowa's data sets were more complete, with less than 10 percent without location information. That number is likely to fluctuate as more vaccines are administered region wide.

