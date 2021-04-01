© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
How Vaccinated Is Your County? Check Out This Map

KCUR | By Daniel Wheaton
Published April 1, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT
LPN Brice Headrick injects Anita Haney, 74, who showed up at Linwood YMCA for her first COVID-19 vaccination on Feb. 3.
With states and localities opening up eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines, patterns are beginning to emerge showing the geographical differences in the vaccine rollout.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released county-level vaccination over the weekend, broken down by two age ranges: 18 and older and 65 and older.

There are some caveats to this data, though.

Some vaccinations are missing from the dataset, as not every shot given was properly recorded. Nebraska's data, for example, had more than 20 percent of its total vaccines without location information when it was first released. Kansas, Missouri and Iowa's data sets were more complete, with less than 10 percent without location information. That number is likely to fluctuate as more vaccines are administered region wide.

Daniel Wheaton
Daniel Wheaton is the data journalist for the Midwest Newsroom, a collaboration between public radio stations in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri. Prior to joining, Wheaton was a graphics and data reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune and host of the paper's daily news podcast "The San Diego News Fix." Wheaton is based at Nebraska Public Media in Lincoln, Nebraska.
