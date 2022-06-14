Planned Parenthood condemns attack on Des Moines crisis pregnancy center

Planned Parenthood has condemned a recent attack on a Des Moines crisis pregnancy center by abortion rights activists.

On June 2, an abortion rights group called Jane’s Revenge vandalized the Agape Pregnancy Resource Center, a crisis pregnancy center in Des Moines.

The group took responsibility for the attack through a statement on Twitter, which claimed it was "fun and easy" to break the clinic’s windows and write messages like "God loves abortion" and "fake clinic."

"COMMUNIQUÉ #1 — DSM Street Medics (@dsmstreetmedics) June 9, 2022

Agape Pregnancy Resource Center is a Christian-based center that refers to itself as an "abortion clinic alternative" and says on its website that it doesn't perform, refer or recommend abortions.

Sarah Stoesz, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, called the attack "completely unacceptable."

"We strongly condemn violence in all of its forms," she said. "That is not to say that we agree with the mission of crisis pregnancy centers. We absolutely do not, but responding to them with violence is unacceptable."

Stoesz said Planned Parenthood is concerned about recent reports of violent attacks nationwide on crisis pregnancy centers.

"Vandalism, acts of arson are very concerning to us, and we must - all who care about democracy and peace in our country - always speak out when violence is on the rise, and that's what I'm doing," she said.

Planned Parenthood operates eight clinics in Iowa, with four of them performing abortions.

The attack comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could overturn abortion protections established under Roe v. Wade in 1973, while the Iowa Supreme Court is considering overturning a 2018 ruling that established the right to seek an abortion as fundamental under the state constitution.

Both courts are expected to release opinions this month.