Gardening gifts for the moms in your life

Iowa Public Radio | By Natalie Dunlap,
Aaron Steil
Published May 6, 2025 at 1:52 PM CDT
A bouquet of flowers next to a gardening hat, gardening gloves and garden gnomes.
Graphic by Natalie Dunlap
/
Iowa Public Radio

Spring is here, and Mother’s Day is upon us. If you have a mom with a green thumb in your life, or you are a gardening mom looking to treat yourself, now is the perfect time to look for gardening gifts.

Perennials are a great way to let your mom know your love is enduring. Each season when it comes back, she will think of you.

Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist at Iowa State University Extension, shared some of the perennials he is excited about on Garden Variety.

Serendipity: “It’s a wonderful little Allium. It is tough as nails,” Steil says. This plant blooms early to midsummer and attracts butterflies and bees to the garden.

Cat's pajamas: This is a compact variety of catmint that requires full sun. If you cut them back after their first bloom in the spring, they will rebloom in mid to late summer, so you can enjoy them twice.

Island breeze: Hostas are a great gift because they are easy shade plants and they look great in containers, Steil says. This cultivar has striking red petioles that will beautify any shade garden.

If your mom prefers to make all the final plant decisions in her yard, you can opt to refresh her gardening supplies and style instead.

Gloves: They always need more of them! Pick out a pair in her favorite color or a funky pattern she can style with her gardening getup.

Sturdy scissors: These come in handy for deadheading small stems, trimming the lawn and cutting herbs.

High-quality hose: If you’re looking for a higher-end gift, invest in a sturdy gardening hose that won’t kink. Stainless steel wrapped hoses should survive all sorts of conditions, including being run over by a car.

Kneeling pad: Give the gift of comfort and take the pain out of gardening with a knee-saving mat.

Hat: We are entering the season of high UV rays. Keep mom protected and fabulous with a sunhat — bonus points for a functional chin strap.

Garden gnome: Someone needs to watch over the garden when your mom isn’t there. This decoration will bring joy and whimsy. If you are in the Driftless region, the Norwegian shops in downtown Decorah are stocked up with these creatures.

Quality time: Beautiful springtime weather is here. Get to a farmers market this weekend, buy your mom some fresh flowers and enjoy the sunshine with the family.
Tags
Gardening Gift guidesSpring Gardening
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is an award-winning digital producer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Since 2024, Dunlap has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's digital audience.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
