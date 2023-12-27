© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Iowa school districts could face 'tough decisions' as COVID-19 funding ends

Iowa Public Radio | By Sheila Brummer
Published December 27, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST
A teacher is in front of a class of 15 students who are sitting at tables in a classroom.
Sioux City Community School District
Third grade teacher Tracey Broughton teaches students at Perry Creek Elementary School in Sioux City.

One of the state's largest school districts is looking at restructuring to cover the loss of COVID-19 relief money.

The Sioux City Community School District plans to make cuts in the new year after extra aid from the federal government ends.

The district received $59.4 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds — or ESSER funding — during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This included more than $7.5 million for extra staff members in the year that ends June 30.

Administrators are proposing ways to save money, including eliminating 65 staff positions. Teachers are excluded from that total.

Sioux City School Board President Jan George said districts across the state will likely face similar decisions.

“You have to scrutinize what you keep," he said. "How do you restructure to keep all the positive things we've done with it?”

The Iowa Department of Education says Iowa received almost $1.2 billion in three rounds of ESSER funding.

“It would be nice if the government would give us that money all the time, but you know, that's not possible," George said. "I think every district is looking OK. How do they make that soft landing and move forward without the ESSER funds?"

George expected the board to finalize a restricting plan early next year

Sioux City used the ESSER money to hire and retain teachers, build a virtual academy and fund tutoring for students who fell behind during the pandemic.

Sheila Brummer
Sheila Brummer joined the staff of Iowa Public Radio as Western Iowa Reporter in August of 2023. She knows the area well, after growing up on a farm in Crawford County, graduating from Morningside University in Sioux City and working in local media.
