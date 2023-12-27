Iowa school districts could face 'tough decisions' as COVID-19 funding ends

The Sioux City Community School District plans to make cuts in the new year after extra aid from the federal government ends.

The district received $59.4 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds — or ESSER funding — during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This included more than $7.5 million for extra staff members in the year that ends June 30.

Administrators are proposing ways to save money, including eliminating 65 staff positions. Teachers are excluded from that total.

Sioux City School Board President Jan George said districts across the state will likely face similar decisions.

“You have to scrutinize what you keep," he said. "How do you restructure to keep all the positive things we've done with it?”

The Iowa Department of Education says Iowa received almost $1.2 billion in three rounds of ESSER funding.

Iowa Department of Education Iowa received three round of ESSER funding during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It would be nice if the government would give us that money all the time, but you know, that's not possible," George said. "I think every district is looking OK. How do they make that soft landing and move forward without the ESSER funds?"

George expected the board to finalize a restricting plan early next year

Sioux City used the ESSER money to hire and retain teachers, build a virtual academy and fund tutoring for students who fell behind during the pandemic.