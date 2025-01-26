Can't whine on the way to Oelwein — RAGBRAI 2025 promises a shorter, flatter ride

With temperatures in the 20s and a brisk breeze in central Iowa, it’s hard to imagine dripping in sweat. But at Vibrant Music Hall in Waukee on Saturday night, that reality felt within reach as cycling enthusiasts gathered to kick off RAGBRAI 2025 at the route announcement party.

Attendees packed the venue and between shouts of “just tell us already!” they sipped on Big Grove beer, danced in front of the neon RAGBRAI sign and waited in line to get this year’s merchandise.

Come July, most of the people in the room will put on their favorite padded shorts and synthetic-blend athletic top to ride their bike from one end of Iowa to the other. Some will organize their friends to wear silly hats or tutus; one team dresses like babies. It’s one of Iowa’s greatest annual traditions – and it’s officially started.

RAGBRAI organizers have revealed the route for the 52nd annual ride across Iowa.

This year’s northern route will set out from Orange City on July 20 and end in the town of Guttenberg on July 26. Along the way, riders will stay overnight in Milford, Estherville, Forest City, Iowa Falls, Cedar Falls and Oelwein.

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio This year's RAGBRAI will be among the ride's flattest and shortest routes.

As the route was announced, people in the crowd quickly took out their phones to start preparations. Namely: looking for a place to stay in one of the overnight towns. Across the room, you could hear “Do you know anybody in Forest City?” or “Maybe we could stay with my aunt in Iowa Falls.”

The planning has begun. But training? It might be okay to wait.

This year’s ride will be 406 miles with 10,487 feet of climb. That may come as a relief to some riders, as RAGBRAI Director Matt Phippen pointed out it’s the second shortest and sixth flattest route in the ride’s history.

Phippen said he’s excited for another year of RAGBRAI, which will stay overnight in his hometown of Oelwein.

The theme for this year’s ride is “Take Flight,” which organizers say represents the physical and emotional journey of pedaling across Iowa. The theme also acknowledges this year’s Community Fund beneficiary, the Honor Flight Network.