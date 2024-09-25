In its 5th season, Studio 13’s ‘Drag Race’-inspired Star Search puts performers to the ultimate test

Iowa City's Studio 13 is known for its drag shows. On Fridays and Saturdays, the bar fills with performers lip-syncing to iconic songs as cheering college students and community regulars wave cash tips in their direction.

But on Sundays, at least for the next few weeks, tips won’t be allowed. Instead, performers are competing for a panel of judges in a weekly competition the bar has deemed “Star Search.”

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio In a performance custom-built for the emo millennials in the crowd, Frisbee Jenkins performs her lip sync to Paramore's "All I Wanted." The raucous act earned Frisbee a spot in the top two for the night.

It’s been going on for five “seasons,” started by two queens, Beep Beep and Lil Kimmy Blaque, both fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This year, past contestants were invited back to compete in its first "All Stars" season.

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio It was hard to tell if Erotica Divine was excited or dreading performing JoJo Siwa's "Karma," but the impassioned performance earned her a spot in the top two.

“We started it as a way for newer performers to come and get engaged with the community,” Beep Beep said ahead of the week four competition. “In later seasons it started to be more seasoned queens wanting to come try it out and do it themselves, so it’s kind of grown into something that’s fun for everybody.”

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio The judges give their feedback in Star Search: All Stars at Studio 13 in Iowa City on Sept. 22, 2024. For the "Lip-Sync Roulette" round, each contestant got a song at random and had to do a perfect lip-sync performance. Show host Beep Beep says the competition is, at its core, for the performers.

The Sunday night crowd is significantly smaller than at the weekend’s peak, and is primarily made up of other performers, staff and a few regulars and students — but that’s perfectly alright. Beep Beep says the competition is, at its core, for the performers.

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio Nevae Love, the 2024 Miss Gay Iowa, performs for the audience in between Star Search sets.

“I’ve been told it gets some people back in their creative space if they’ve lost what they want to do in drag,” she said. “It gets them back to, ‘Oh, I’m having fun again.’”

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio Sonny Noble picks a random song to lip-sync to. She got "24 Hours" by Agnes.

This season’s competition is about halfway done. On Sunday, Sept. 22, the bar held a “Lip-Sync Roulette,” in which the remaining seven performers had to randomly choose a song from a hat to perform on the spot.

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio Ruth Lime performs her comedy-filled lip sync to "Ain't Nobody" at Studio 13's Star Search: All Stars competition Sept. 22, 2024.

The wide variety of pop hits and ballads on the 22nd included Rick James’ “Super Freak,” Jessie J’s cover of Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody” — and, notably, a show-stopping performance of the internet’s love-to-hate song “Karma” by JoJo Siwa, which landed queen Erotica Divine a spot in the top two for the week.

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio Muuvi Premiere placed third in the fourth week of Star Search: All Stars at Studio 13 in Iowa City on Sept. 22, 2024.

The latter half of each week of the competition includes a runway theme, where artists create and show off one of their drag looks. This week’s theme was “Battle Ready,” and brought looks from video games like Kingdom Hearts and The Legend of Zelda, as well as iconic warrior looks.

1 of 5 — Studio 13, Star Search, Drag Competition- King-111.jpg Valencia La Del Barrio shows off her costume for the "Battle Ready" themed runway round at Star Search in Iowa City's Studio 13 on Sept. 22, 2024. Madeleine Charis King 2 of 5 — Studio 13, Star Search, Drag Competition- King-112.jpg Erotica Divine shows off her 'Kingdom Hearts' look for the "Battle Ready" themed runway round at Star Search in Iowa City's Studio 13 on Sept. 22, 2024. Madeleine Charis King 3 of 5 — Studio 13, Star Search, Drag Competition- King-103.jpg Sonny Noble shows off her look for the "Battle Ready" themed runway round. Madeleine Charis King 4 of 5 — Studio 13, Star Search, Drag Competition- King-105.jpg Ruth Lime shows off her look for the "Battle Ready" themed runway round. Madeleine Charis King 5 of 5 — Studio 13, Star Search, Drag Competition- King-109.jpg Frisbee Jenkins shows off her costume for the "Battle Ready" themed runway round at Star Search in Iowa City's Studio 13 on Sept. 22, 2024. Madeleine Charis King

“My thing that I do when I’m not here, at work, I’m playing Fortnite 24/7,” queen Virgo Frost-Belle said ahead of the competition. She dressed as her favorite artist, Ariana Grande, who has a special outfit players can buy in Fortnite.

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio Virgo Frost-Belle's Ariana-inspired outfit comes complete with Grande's signature high pony. Virgo says this outfit is extra special, as it uses one of the first wigs she ever bought.

Virgo began doing drag three years ago. She had to drop out for scheduling reasons after Star Search’s very first show in its first season, but was asked back for All Stars.

1 of 5 — Studio 13, Star Search, Drag Competition- King-002.jpg Virgo Frost-Belle told IPR about her name. "I love being a Virgo, they're perfectionists. I mean, look at this mug, you know?" Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 5 — Studio 13, Star Search, Drag Competition The fourth round of Star Search: All Stars had competitors create two custom looks for the evening. Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 5 — Studio 13, Star Search, Drag Competition- King-047.jpg “From being the first out ever and being top seven right now, I’m very proud of myself,” says Virgo Frost-Belle. Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 5 — Studio 13, Star Search, Drag Competition- King-048.jpg Virgo Frost-Belle performs her lip sync at Studio 13's Star Search: All Stars competition Sept. 22, 2024. Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio 5 of 5 — Studio 13, Star Search, Drag Competition Virgo Frost-Belle performs her lip sync to "Angel Of My Dreams" by JADE at Studio 13's Star Search: All Stars competition Sept. 22, 2024. Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio

“From being the first out ever and being top seven right now, I’m very proud of myself,” she said.

Star Search: All Stars continues for four more weeks. You can catch it every Sunday at 9 p.m. at Studio 13 in Iowa City. The finale is Oct. 27.