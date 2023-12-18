Home improvement tools for the handy person in your life

Whether a seasoned DIYer, a weekend warrior, or just getting started with small home improvement projects, check out some of our top tool picks for the holidays! Or maybe you're just looking to gift yourself some new tools — we won't judge!

Cordless drills and impact drivers

Battery-powered equipment continues to get better (and lighter). Consider a new battery-powered drill or impact driver (often sold as a set, look for the deals!) Battery-powered drills are a bit more versatile, as they can drive screws and holes, while impact drivers typically only drive screws. Impact drivers have a special hammering technology that allows screws to be directly driven into surfaces, while a cordless drill would need a pilot hole first. Drill bits of all shapes make great stocking stuffers too!

Phineas Pope / IPR A 12v Impact driver (left) and 20v Cordless drill (right)

Pliers and wrenches

Don't assume all tools need to come with 20 volt batteries — A new set of pliers and wrenches would be a welcome gift to any DIYer. Adjustable wrenches are some of the easiest to use, and come in many different sizes. Tongue and groove pliers are a must have for any home plumbing project. Slip joint pliers are an all-purpose tool for any task that requires a bit of torque — look for the nifty belt holders too!

Phineas Pope / IPR A tounge and groove plier (left), two adjustable wrenches (center), and a slip joint plier (right)

More hand tools

Some of the best tools are not the most exciting, but are crucial to almost any job—big or small. Levels come in tons of different sizes, and having a few around never hurts anyone! Nowadays, (if you're willing to splurge) laser levels can shoot a straight beam across a floor or wall, ensuring all your cuts are on the money. Tape measures and ratcheting screwdrivers also are must-haves for beginners!

Phineas Pope / IPR Tape measures (left), level (center), adjustable screwdriver (right)

Speed squares

Speed squares (also known as rafting squares) are amazing multitools, and are typically inexpensive. They be used as a straightedge for marking, and as a fence for a saw. The lip on the bottom of a speed square allows it to hook onto a piece of wood, where it can be pivoted and used as a protractor to mark angles. There are also several notches where a pencil can be inserted and used to mark specific distances. Click here to learn more about speed squares.

Phineas Pope / IPR Speed sqaures come in various sizes

Safety gear

Nothing crazy here, but definitely the most important, especially when using power tools. Whether for a gift, or just for you, invest in high quality work gloves, ear protection, and eye protection. It could be the one thing that prevents serious injuries. And let's face it: staying safe is really cool.

Phineas Pope / IPR Earmuffs, saftey goggels and work gloves are crucial in any home improvement project.

Stocking stuffers

What kind of gift guide would this be without a few stocking stuffers? Digital stud locators make sure you're not anchoring your new shelf in drywall—some can even locate live wires behind your wall, ensuring you don't accidentally drill into one. Stripped screw drill bits can help get you out of a jam when there's nothing left for your drill to grab onto. Learn how to use them! A handheld nail remover is a handy tool when redecorating the walls — and is less heavy than the backside of a hammer. Finally, a mini screwdriver with a few heads is a convenient tool for hard-to-reach spots, and for products that have screws that are too small to use with a regular screwdriver (looking at you glasses wearers), these are a must-have!