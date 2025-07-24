Here's the full lineup from the 2025 Tiny Desk Contest tour

Last weekend, 2025 Contest winner Ruby Ibarra wrapped up this year's 10-city Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour. The shows were a celebration of music discovery, featuring local artists who submitted to the Contest and surprise headliners who had previously played the Tiny Desk.

Now that the tour has concluded, we're revealing the tour lineup. Get to know an up-and-coming independent musician or revisit some of our favorite Tiny Desk concerts below.

Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour openers:

Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour headliners:

You can learn more about the Tiny Desk Contest at npr.org/tinydeskcontest, and subscribe to the Contest newsletter to be among the first to know when next year's Contest will open for entries.

