'Wait Wait' for May 10, 2025: With Not My Job guest Nathan Lane
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Nathan Lane and panelists Shantira Jackson, Luke Burbank, and Roy Blount, Jr.. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Alzo This Time
The Windy Papa; Getting Real at the Airport; For Richer, For Poorer, For Poorest
Panel Questions
Men Lash Out
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a great deal on a 2016 Honda Civic, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Nathan Lane plays our game "Stay in Your Lane, Nathan Lane!"
Star of stage and screen Nathan Lane plays our game called, "Stay in Your Lane, Nathan Lane!" Three questions about driving.
Panel Questions
Burgers and Bolts; A Sucker for Online Shopping; One Bitten, Twice Shy, Two Hundred Times Bitten…
Limericks
Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Transit Crimes; Getting Too Comfortable on a Plane; Award Season Just Got Nerdier
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict what will be the first edict of Pope Leo XIV.
